Dennis Ray Keown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Ray Keown GRIFFITH, IN - Dennis Ray Keown, age 72, of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Munster Med Inn. Dennis is survived by his children: Becki (Michael) Johnson of Tennessee, and Amber (David) Langmeyer of Hammond, Indiana; his six grandchildren: Lexi, Logan, Aniyah, Aidan, Bella, and Tahlia; his brothers: Gary (Debby) Keown, and Larry (Penny) Keown; and his brother-in-law, George Wolotka. He was preceded in death by his parents: Conrad and Lois Keown; his sisters: Germaine Wolotka and Betty Jean Keown. After graduating from high school, Dennis joined the US Army. After his time in the military, he rejoined civilian life and became a truck driver. Dennis was part of the American Legion and loved working with fellow veterans. A private family service and burial with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Memory Lane Funeral Home and Memory Lane Memorial Park Veteran's Section, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, Indiana. For further information, please contact the funeral home at (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Lane Funeral Home & Cemetery
6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30)
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 322-2050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved