MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dennis Ray Samson, age 70, of Merrillville, passed away February 15, 2019. He was a graduate of Brunswick Edison High School. Dennis was a veteran of the US Navy and proudly served in the Vietnam Conflict. He retired after 47 years from Mittal Steel. Dennis was an Ex-Commander in the Brunswick American Legion, Post 485 and was also active in the VFW, Post 66 in Merrillville. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Samson; and his parents: David J. and Flora Samson. Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherri; daughters: Shannon Samson, Maggie (Tim) Paterson, Kelly and Kasey Samson; three grandsons: Trevor, Cody, and Luke Samson; brother, Mike (Erma) Samson; sister, Dinah Wells.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 2:00p.m.–7:00p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Funeral Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Burns. Services will terminate at the funeral home with a private interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.

