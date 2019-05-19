Dennis "Denny" Vale Caprous

VALPARAISO, IN - Dennis "Denny" Vale Caprous, 71 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 after a short, but courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was born September 3, 1947 to Jean and Henry Caprous in Gary, Indiana. Denny was preceded in death by his father, Henry Vale Caprous, and his son, Anthony Vale "Tony" Caprous. He is survived by his mother, Jean Caprous; his wife, Ellen (Carullo) Caprous; daughter, Andrea (Brian) Brophy; sister, Barbara (Richard) Myers; brother, Larry Caprous; grandchildren: Hannah Caprous, Nora Brophy, Zac Vale Caprous, Gabriel and Grayson Capen; step-children: Alison McDonald, Katie (Joshua) Capen, and Luke Balash; nieces: Angie (Rick) Cameron, Julie Miller, Lauren Hamaty, and Jennifer Myers; and nephew, Jason (Megan) Myers; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Denny retired from Bethlehem Steel after over 30 years of service as an Industrial Engineer. He spent years in community service in the Jay-Cees, the Valparaiso Elks BPOE #500, where he was Exalted Ruler and District Deputy among other positions, and the Sons of the American Legion Post 94, where he was SAL Historian and Adjutant.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice or Elks National Foundation.