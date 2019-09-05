Dennis W. Mestrich

ST. JOHN, IN - Dennis W. Mestrich, age 72, late of St. John and formerly of East Chicago, passed away on September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann for 48 years; loving father of David (Robin) Mestrich, Jeffrey (Maggie) Mestrich, and Tim (Jenny) Mestrich; cherished grandfather of Caiden, Colby, Leo, Maisie, and Adeline; dearest brother of Carole (John) Bacon and the late Richard Mestrich; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dennis had a distinguished career spanning 44 years in healthcare administration, having worked at St. Anthony Medical Center, Children's Memorial Hospital, and retired as CEO of Heartland Blood Centers. He was an avid reader and a master of crossword puzzles.

Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel (corner of 93rd and 41). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Sammie Maletta officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Joseph Maley Foundation, whose mission "serving children of ALL abilities," was celebrated and honored by Dennis, www.josephmaley.org or PO Box 681010, Indianapolis, IN 46268. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.