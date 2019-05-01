Dennis W. Saklak, Sr.

LAKE STATION, IN - Dennis W. Saklak, Sr., age 65, of Lake Station, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 13, 1953 to the late Edward and Shirley (Harter) Saklak. On March 30, 1974, he married the love of his life Linda Hazelton at the Assembly of God in Glenn Park. Dennis retired from US Steel as an Iron Worker. He was a member of the Ironworkers' Local Union #395, American Legion Post 100 and was an avid golfer. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Saklak; two sons, Dennis W. (Heather) Saklak, Jr. and Jason L. Saklak; daughter, Kimberly (Matthew) Cunningham; two grandchildren, Devin Saklak and Caleb Cunningham; three brothers, Ed "Butch", Kenny and Russell Saklak; two sisters, Toni (Fred) Jimenez and Sandy (Dave) Hicks, many nieces and nephews and loving family and dear friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers donations in Dennis's memory can be made to American Legion Post 100, 1899 Central Ave., Lake Station, IN 46405 or to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN 46321.

A funeral service for Dennis will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN, with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2:00-until time of service also at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.