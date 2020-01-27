Dennis William Weeks

Dennis William Weeks

IN LOVING MEMORY DENNIS WILLIAM WEEKS ON HIS 51ST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

1/27/1969 - 12/14/2007

You were always there with a big smile or a laugh to brighten our days. You had a nature; you could not help loving. You had a heart that was purer than gold and to those who knew and loved you, your memory will never grow cold. We know God has you safe and sound and your spirit will always be near. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. You are our special "Angel" in Heaven and we know you are watching us every day. HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY! Love, Your Family & Friends
Published in The Times on Jan. 27, 2020
