Derek Joseph Sancya born February 13, 2001, to Margaret Marut and the late Joseph Sancya, passed away on the early morning of Monday, August 5th, 2019 due to a house fire. He is survived by his sister, Melissa Sancya, and stepbrother, Lukasz Marut; his Aunts and Uncles, Toni Lozano (Sancya), Ed Lozano, Marilyn Sancya (Harold), Edyta Dabek, and Sylwia Cygal; and numerous other aunts and uncles, cousins, and family members.

In his formative years, Derek attended schools in Highland, IN, his family then moved to Dyer, IN. Derek graduated in 2019 from Lake Central High School. He played football and participated in wrestling. He was a member of the NWI Car Enthusiasts Group, where he shared his passion of cars with good friends. He loved music, and made a hobby out of going to concerts and festivals with his best friends. He was an affectionate and caring person who was loved by all.

A one day visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14th, from 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. with a Service performed at 7:00p.m. by Kevin Groben from South Side Christian Church at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321. In lieu of flowers, a gofundme page has been set up for the family under "Derek Sancya's Mom" Margaret.

