Despena "Dee" Raysses

HIGHLAND, IN - Despena "Dee" Raysses, age 87, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George M. Raysses, happily married for 58 years; loving mother of Kathryn (James Benson) Raysses, Michael Raysses, and Naomi (Lee) Wolfson; beloved Yiayia to Jacob Levin, Katie (Karl Hanson) Levin, Joshua Wolfson, and Daniel Wolfson; loving sister to Chris Pavlides; loving aunt and dear friend to many. Funeral and interment will be private; a memorial service will be arranged at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church, Hammond, IN.

For more information and condolences, please contact BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, Munster, IN (219) 836-5000. Please visit www.burnskish.com.