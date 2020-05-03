Diana Doxey VALPARAISO, IN - Diana Doxey, 81, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born June 1, 1938 in Chicago to Clyde and Pauline (Irvin) Davis, graduated from Fenger High School and attended Illinois Wesleyan College where she met her future husband, Charles Doxey. Their life together brought them three children, Letitia Doxey Painter and Charles C. Doxey both of Minnesota, Liane Doxey of Illinois who recently moved to Valparaiso and their AFS daughter, Deborah McDonald Godwin of Australia. Diana had the opportunity to live in Chicago, South Bend, Hazel Crest, Rockford, Peoria, Foxpoint and finally Valparaiso. Her kind and outgoing personality made these transitions smooth for herself and family. During their marriage of over 60 years she and husband loved attending plays, art events and traveling. Diana got the travel bug early by going on road trips with her parents all over the USA. Her mother, Pauline earned her Master's degree by attending classes each summer in Colorado. Annual vacations to Door County, Wisconsin were cherished events for over 50 years to spend time with family and friends. Diana was very active golfing, gardening, bridge groups and participating in gourmet dinner clubs. Diana took active roles in the communities she lived as chairman of fund raisers and art events in Rockford, served as President of PEO, and the Newcomers here in Valparaiso, to name a few. Along with Charles and the children, Diana is survived by two nephews, Netai Basu of California and Ram Basu of Arizona, their mother and Diana's only sister, Martha Basu, having preceded her in death. Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, the family will plan her final trip to rejoin her parents at Hickory Hill Cemetery in Broughton, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store