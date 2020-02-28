Diana Irene Keller (nee Mazur)

HIGHLAND, IN - After her long fight with illness, our loving mother went to be with our Lord on February 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by grandson Mathew, her grandma Julia, mother Olga, father Vincent, brother-in-law Raymond and beloved husband Jerry. She is survived by her grandsons, Anthony and Ryan, children Perry, Dean and Julie, sisters Mary Lou and Linda, brother-in-law Herschel, and various cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Diana was a lifelong member of the Faith United Church of Christ in which her grandmother helped found. She was a diligent member of the Ladies Aide group and served as one of their presidents.

During high school at East Chicago Washington she served as newspaper editor, and was the lead in, "Father of the Bride." Later she accomplished becoming the first female player agent in the state of Indiana in a totally male dominated field. She was also instrumental in starting the Girls Softball League in Hessville despite much opposition. Later she served on the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration Committee to relocate the Little Red School House to Hessville Park.

One of her first jobs was working at NBC in Chicago. She also worked as Assistant for State Representative John Mahoney in which she was held in high esteem. She used her natural talents as a writer for local newspapers. She made cameo appearances in movies furthering her "acting" career.

She loved to travel with her daughter and had adventures with her in Paris and London. They also enjoyed the simple things like shopping at local antique and resale shops. Diana was able to visit her ancestral homeland of Hungary. Later she visited Italy, where her favorite memory was enjoying the Italian landscape while dining alfresco with her friends.

She had a vast personal library which was filled with religious and historic books and classic novels including her favorite, A Tale of Two Cities. She was also a lover of music, especially classical.

She enjoyed eating stuffed cabbage and frog legs, but not at the same time.

She socialized with club members where she co-created the Seven Lively Arts Group. Here she co-organized events such as singing at the Museum of Science and Industry and attended performances such as "Cats".

She found true happiness late in life when she married Jerry Keller.

One of her many humanitarian pursuits was to sponsor an Asian child for many years in order to help a girl in need.

In her final years she was blessed to receive much joy and happiness from her grandson Ryan and daughter Julie and was able to live in a loving and supportive home.

Thanks Mom, for being the best mother and friend.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. following church service on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 3030 175th St. in Hammond. Phone (219) 845-2288 (no flowers please).