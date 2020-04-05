Diana L. "Di" Jankus

ST. JOHN, IN - Diana L. "Di" Jankus, age 62, late of St. John, passed away April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Jeff for 38 years. Loving mother of Amanda (Andy Lundquist) Jankus. Cherished grandmother of Micah. Dearest sister of Mary Foyut, John (Jill) Martin, Michael (Carla) Martin, James Martin, the late Joe (Lori) Novak, and the late Karen (John) Schelk and sister in law of Debra (Tim) Sheehan and James (Susan) Jankus. Dear daughter of the late Walter Novak and the late Joyce (John) Martin Sr. Loving fun aunt of many nieces and nephews. Diana loved to garden and plant flowers with her husband. She loved spending time with family during celebrations and concerts. She looked forward to spending many vacations each year in Seattle with her daughter – exploring the city, visiting breweries, and spending time on the coast of Oregon at Cannon Beach. Her true passion in life was being a grandma to her only grandson, Micah.

Due to the current pandemic a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to ASPCA http://aspca.org/ where Diana donated regularly because of her love of animals, Sea Life Trust http://sealifetrust.org/en/what-we-do/turtles it was a dream of Diana's to volunteer to help endangered sea turtle babies or Soul Uganda http://www.souluganda.org – where Diana and her daughter would have traveled during the summer of 2019 to learn about courage and vulnerability with women and girls in Uganda.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.