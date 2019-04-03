Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana L. Padlo.

Diana L. Padlo

MONTICELLO, IN - Diana L. Padlo, age 67, of Monticello, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1951 in Gary, IN. She had spent 15 years in Monticello and was a faithful member of the Monticello Church of Christ. Diana spent many years in Northwest Indiana and was very involved with her children and their activities and even ran the concession stand at the South Haven Little League. Diana will be remembered as a very loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.

She is survived by her three children, Jennifer (Charles Salerno) Padlo, Stanley "Trey" and Sean Padlo and; mother, Lora Wilson; three grandchildren, Randi, Brandi, and Edgar; three great grandchildren, Cameron, Hayden and Bryson; three brothers, Robert, Larry and Roger Wilson; sisters, Helen Bull and Doris Wilson; countless other loving family and friends. Diana was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wilson; and brother, Glenn Wilson.

There will be a funeral service for Diana on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation at a later time. Visitation for Diana will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, (219) 762-3013 or go online atwww.reesfuneralhomes.com.