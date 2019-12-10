Diana L. Rosco

VALPARAISO, IN - Diane L. Rosco, 76 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born July 28, 1943 in Akron, OH to Paul and Emma (Kern) Redline. Diane graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. She made her career as the Minister of Music in several places, including Baltimore, MD, Louisville, KY, and Gary, IN. Diane was also a beloved voice and piano teacher for many years. She loved her students and took pride in helping them refine their musical skills. Diane was also an avid reader, and enjoyed baking and cooking. She will be remembered for her positive outlook on life, her happy demeanor, and her vivacious personality.

Diane was a loving wife and wonderful companion to her cherished husband, John Rosco, whom she married on November 26, 1972 in Gary. She is survived by her husband, John Rosco; brothers: Paul (Carol) Redline, David (Gay) Redline, Donald Redline; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.