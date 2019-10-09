Diana L. Yankovich (1946 - 2019)
  • "You will be greatly missed! Love you forever!!"
    - Arlene O'Neill
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - MR MRS HOCHFELDER
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
7051 Indianapolis Blvd
Hammond, IL
Diana L. Yankovich (nee Arnold)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Diana L. Yankovich, nee Arnold, age 73, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Yankovich. Loving mother of Alan (Sandy) Yankovich and Dee Pratscher. Devoted grandmother of Marissa, Nicholas and Matthew Pratscher, Andrew Yankovich and Ashley Ford. Dear sister of Joe Lass, Arlene O'Neill, Lila Goff-Wilkes, Gail Goff-Allen, Nina Smolkovich, late Nancy Genardo-Poole and the late Janice Allen.

Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 7051 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond, IN. Interment Concordia Cemetery-Hammond, IN.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
