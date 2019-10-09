Diana L. Yankovich (nee Arnold)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Diana L. Yankovich, nee Arnold, age 73, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Yankovich. Loving mother of Alan (Sandy) Yankovich and Dee Pratscher. Devoted grandmother of Marissa, Nicholas and Matthew Pratscher, Andrew Yankovich and Ashley Ford. Dear sister of Joe Lass, Arlene O'Neill, Lila Goff-Wilkes, Gail Goff-Allen, Nina Smolkovich, late Nancy Genardo-Poole and the late Janice Allen.

Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 7051 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond, IN. Interment Concordia Cemetery-Hammond, IN.

