Diana M. Illyas

MUNSTER, IN - Diana M. Illyas (nee Gonzales), age 49, of Munster, passed away on April 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband: M. Ali Illyas; son: Michael A. Illyas; mother: Esperanza (Hope) Gonzales; sister: Elisa M. Gonzales; brother-in-law: Danny Spremo; sister: Lora M. Villarreal; brother-in-law: Raul Villarreal III; mother-in-law: Ayesha Illyas; father-in-law: Azad Illyas; brother-in-law: Afthab Illyas; sisters-in-law: Hazmia Illyas and Zekra Nordeen; brother-in-law: Sameer Nordeen; one niece; many nephews; and her loving pet: Ginger. She was preceded in death by her son: M. Matthew Raymon Illyas; father: Raymon L. Gonzales; and pet: Zoey.

Services will be private. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com.