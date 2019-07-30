Diane B. Zatorski

VALPARAISO, IN -

Diane B. Zatorski, 72, of Valparaiso formerly of Munster and Chicago passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born April 15, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Roy and Loretta Ballwanz. Diane received a B.S. from Northern Illinois University in Journalism and made her career as a high school teacher, and creative writer at Northern Trust Bank, and NIPSCO.Diane had a lifelong passion for education and learning. She resided at Life Care Center of Valparaiso and served as President of Residents' Council for many years. She loved cooking, shopping, and spending time with her son. She never missed an episode of Jeopardy and knew almost every correct response.

Survivors include her children, Amy (Grant) Zatorski-Peterson of Long Beach, CA and Adam Zatorski of Hoboken, NJ, sister, Sandra (Manuel) Ballwanz of McHenry, IL, and brother, Robert (Joann) Ballwanz of Mundelein, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and uncle, Adolph Romanowski.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:00-6:30 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in her name.