Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Brosseau.

Diane Brosseau

HIGHLAND, IN – Diane Brosseau, 83, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born June 3, 1935 in Indianapolis to Dr. Raymond and Isabelle (nee Kroczek) Modjeski.

Diane is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas; sons, Joseph (JoAnn) and Raymond (Carol); daughter Susan (John) Doherty; grandchildren, TJ (Rupa) Brosseau, Patrick Doherty, Michael John Doherty, Maureen Doherty, and Samantha Brosseau; step-granddaughters, JoAnn (Michael) Farris and Colleen (Thomas) DeWolf; great-grandson, Stone Brosseau; sisters, Anita Trier and Maria Modjeski; and sister-in-law, Lynn Modjeski. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Joseph, and brothers-in-law, James Brosseau and John Trier; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Brosseau.

In Diane's final weeks, Arisella Bass and lifelong friend Victoria Skurka assisted in her care.

After attending Indiana University, she completed her course in dental hygiene at Marquette University before becoming the first health inspector for the City of Calumet City.

A long-time member of Calumet City Lady Lions, Diane had a wonderful sense of humor and a twinkle in her eye. The Calumet City Labor Day Parade's starting point for years was in front her and Tom's home. Friends and family from near and far would gather there before for breakfast and after for an onion fry and cookout. No matter the time of year, though, her refrigerator was stocked for her children and grandchildren. Those who had the good fortune to know her will miss her dearly.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net