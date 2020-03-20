Diane C. Taylor (nee Romanowski)

LANSING, IL - Diane C. Taylor (nee Romanowski), age 78, of Lansing, IL passed away March 17, 2020. She is survived by her beloved children: Paul (Cathy) Taylor, Sharon (Gary) Robbins, Jeff Taylor, Pam Wojcik; precious grandchildren: Ashley (Eric) Taylor-Ebert, Steven (Liz) Taylor, Brad Wojcik, Alex Wojcik and Molly Wojcik; dear brothers and sisters: Norma Binkowski, David Romanowski, Dennis (Bernie) Baker, Chuck (Lisa) Baker and Donna Schackart; numerous special nieces and nephews; cherished 4-legged friends; friends and co-workers at Skyline Furniture. She will be missed by all.

Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Pl. Calumet City, IL 60409. Interment will be private. Memorial donation can be made to South Suburban Human Society. Visit www.castlefuneralhome.com for guestbook, 708-862-4480.