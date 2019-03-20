Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane H. Krebs. View Sign

Diane H. Krebs Diane H. Krebs, 82, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Diane is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ted P. Krebs; children, Kathy R. Lacko (Paul), Kenneth M. Krebs (Kris); grandchildren, Chris A. Krebs (Claudia), Stephanie N. Ralston (Chris), Nathan T. Krebs, Ethan J. Lacko; and great grandchild, Amara Krebs. Diane was an Associate Professor of Math and Computer Science at Valparaiso University for 38 years. She taught the first Computer Science class offered at Valparaiso University. For many years she was the organist and choir director at Faith Lutheran. She started playing the organ for church at age ten. She enjoyed classical music, tennis, technology, photography, Valparaiso University concerts-basketball-volleyball, and travel with family and friends. She was a Stephen Minister and an officer of the ReVU (Retired VU faculty and Staff organization) where she enjoyed leading movie discussions and assisting in technology classes about cell phones and computers. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46363. Visitation prior to the service at Immanuel will start at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Valparaiso University. Diane will be greatly missed.

