Diane J. (Woodville) Cash
1940 - 2020
Diane J. Cash (nee Woodville)

Born March 18th, 1940 in Chicago to John and Mary Woodville, Diane passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ed (Jan) Woodville; her grandson, Andrew Fugate; and her great-granddaughter, Anna. She is survived by her long-time partner, Ed (Pogie) Trusky; sons: James (Vicky) and Robert; daughters: Janet (Steve) Fugate, and Cheryl; her three wonderful grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and her beloved cat. She also leaves behind her brothers: John (Mary) Woodville and George (Paula) Woodville, and her nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions the family will be holding a small interment ceremony at a later date.



Published in The Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
