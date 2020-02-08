Diane Kaal (nee Virgona)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Diane Kaal (nee Virgona), age 66, at rest January 31, 2020 at her home in Calumet City, IL. Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Jay, Karrie (Jason), and Julie; proud grandmother of 8; cherished daughter of Noreen; fond sister and aunt; dear friend to all. Diane is now in the loving hands of her father Anthony.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

For service information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.