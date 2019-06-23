Diane M. Gartland

HAMMOND, IN - Diane M. Gartland, age 57, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019. Dearest sister of Elizabeth Figiel, Mary Gartland, Pamela (Robert) Brook, and Michelle Gartland. Proud grandma of Ethan Birkmeyer. Mother of Jessica Birkmeyer. Kind aunt of Kelsie and Karlie Figiel, Emma Evans, and Michael Van Wyk. Best friend of Kim Kulchawik. She was the loving companion to her pets, Zoey and the late Shrek. Preceded in death by her parents Bernard "Mike" and Janet Gartland. Diane was a retired employee of IBEW Local #134, with 37 years of dedicated service.

Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating, at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, James E. Janusz Director, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions c/o the Diane M. Gartland (Ethan) Trust Fund, appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at

