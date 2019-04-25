Diane M. Swearingen (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Sweet Diane. You will be so missed. My..."
    - Rachel Littva
  • "My dear Diane, as much as our hearts have broken from your..."
    - Jackie (Chiappetta) Murray
  • "My sympathies to all of her Family! She was a gem of a..."
    - Paul Beck
  • "Rest in peace dear DeeDee. Heaven will absolutely love your..."
    - Arthur Schneider
  • "Our sympathies to all the family, you are in our thoughts..."
Service Information
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL
60430
(708)-798-5300
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Diane M. Swearingen (nee Alfano)

LOCKPORT, IL - Diane M. Swearingen (nee Alfano), April 22, 2019, Age 59. Late of Lockport, formerly of Dolton and Glenwood. Beloved wife of Christopher Swearingen. Dear mother of Christa (Ryan Wright) Swearingen and Eric Swearingen. Loving sister of Rosemarie (the late Louis) Durnavich, Paula Wishba, Paul Alfano and the late Leonard Alfano. Long time friend of Roberta (Mike) Lawson.

Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in The Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.