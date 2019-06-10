Diane Marie Howisen

HAMMOND, IN - Diane Marie Howisen, 60, of Hammond, IN, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. She is survived by: loving husband of 43 years Michael Howisen, devoted daughters Belinda Howisen and Michelle Howisen, caring son Michael (Elaine Brown) Howisen, fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters Valerie Howisen and Jeanette (Robert) Whitford, brothers Arthur Lacy, Glen Lacy, and several nephews and nieces.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with a Funeral Service to be held at 11:30 am at the funeral home.

Diane was a member of Gate Church of Hammond and loved the Cubs baseball team.

