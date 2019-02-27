Diane Marie Page

ENNIS, TX/FORMERLY OF KOUTS, IN - Diane Marie Page, 64, of Ennis, TX, formerly of Kouts, IN passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born June 10, 1954 in Valparaiso, IN to Eugene and Norma (Wagner) Vogel. Before graduating from Kouts High School, Diane met the love of her life and on May 5, 1973, she married her best friend, Ray Page who survives. While raising her family, Diane worked at Indiana Location Realtors in Kouts and later, Ray and Diane moved to Texas to enjoy their retirements. Diane was a member of the Ennis Green Garden Club and the Ennis Rock Painting Club, as well as part of a wine club, book club, Reiki club, and ghost-hunting club. Diane and Ray enjoyed working on their home, traveling and spending time with family. Diane's smile could lift spirits; she was always encouraging others and was the balance of the family. Her sense of humor was unmatched and the twinkle in her eye when she was up to mischief seemed to shine as she always found ways to win at games.

Diane was the family cheerleader and loved being a wife, mom, and Nana. She will be greatly missed by her children: Brent (Brandy) Page and Nicole (Dan Ormos) Page; her grandchildren: Elaine, Gavin, Grace, and Sarah; her siblings, Rodney (Mickey) Vogel, Debra (John) Vessely, and Donna Vogel who all survive. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at MOELLER FUENRAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, IN from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the in her honor.