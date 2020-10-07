1/1
Diane Marie (Zuffa) Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane Marie (Zuffa) Webb

MUNSTER, IN - Diane Marie (Zuffa) Webb, age 67, of Munster, IN passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late, Dennis M. Webb, Sr. who passed away October 10, 2001. She was the loving mother of Dawn (Derek) Miller, Dennis (Daniella) Webb, Jr., Danette (Jeremy) Gorelick, and Douglas (Janelle) Webb. She loved her babies with her whole heart, and they loved her even more. She was the proudest grandmother of Demi and Dawsyn Miller, Lily and Logan Gorelick, and Dylan and Dane Webb. Diane was an amazing mother-in-law, daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother. She is also survived by her father, Wallace J. Zuffa, and her brother, Daryl J. Zuffa. Diane is preceded in death by many loved and cherished ones.

Diane was a devout Catholic that attended St. John Bosco, where she was a cheerleader. She graduated from Bishop Noll where she was the 1st President of Poms. After graduating, she continued to coach cheerleading. In 1972, she met the love of her life and started her family. Diane loved: cooking for her family, celebrating the holidays, spending time at the family cottage, watching the Bears games, cheering on Notre Dame, and her dog Zoey. Diane was funny, kind, compassionate, generous, loyal, and a great role model to all who surrounded her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends but, will forever live on in their hearts.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN) on Friday, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from St. James the Less Catholic Church (9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland) with cremation to follow. Memorials preferred to the Dunes Hospice. Remember, due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
08:30 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
1-219-663-4302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Diane’s passing. My heart breaks for her father, brother, children and grandchildren. My love and prayers are with you all and may God help you through this most difficult time.
Janet Pastrick Dremonas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved