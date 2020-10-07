Diane Marie (Zuffa) Webb

MUNSTER, IN - Diane Marie (Zuffa) Webb, age 67, of Munster, IN passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late, Dennis M. Webb, Sr. who passed away October 10, 2001. She was the loving mother of Dawn (Derek) Miller, Dennis (Daniella) Webb, Jr., Danette (Jeremy) Gorelick, and Douglas (Janelle) Webb. She loved her babies with her whole heart, and they loved her even more. She was the proudest grandmother of Demi and Dawsyn Miller, Lily and Logan Gorelick, and Dylan and Dane Webb. Diane was an amazing mother-in-law, daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother. She is also survived by her father, Wallace J. Zuffa, and her brother, Daryl J. Zuffa. Diane is preceded in death by many loved and cherished ones.

Diane was a devout Catholic that attended St. John Bosco, where she was a cheerleader. She graduated from Bishop Noll where she was the 1st President of Poms. After graduating, she continued to coach cheerleading. In 1972, she met the love of her life and started her family. Diane loved: cooking for her family, celebrating the holidays, spending time at the family cottage, watching the Bears games, cheering on Notre Dame, and her dog Zoey. Diane was funny, kind, compassionate, generous, loyal, and a great role model to all who surrounded her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends but, will forever live on in their hearts.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN) on Friday, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from St. James the Less Catholic Church (9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland) with cremation to follow. Memorials preferred to the Dunes Hospice. Remember, due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

