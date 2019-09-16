Diane Munt

CALUMET TOWNSHIP- Diane Munt, age 68 of Calumet Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. She was born on May 23, 1952 in East Chicago, IN. to the late Burnie and Nina Fultz. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Wayne "Bud" Munt; daughter, Rhonda Pleasant; granddaughter, Haleigh Archer; siblings: Wanda (Lenny) Cassaday, Rita (late John) Fultz, Vaughn (Vicki) France, Sue (Albert) Jones, Farrell Fultz; and by her several nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Christie Pleasant, and siblings: Ray (Donna) Fultz, Ralph France, and Rosie (Clinton) Barnett.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday September 16, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith. Cremation will follow the visitation.

Diane was a beautiful person inside and out. She was the life of a party, and she she had a contagious laugh. To know her was to love her. For information, please call White Funeral home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at

