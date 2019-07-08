Diane Schumacher

On July 6, 2019, Diane Rae Schumacher, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 71. Diane was born March 27, 1948 in Blue Island, Illinois to Shirley (Fredman) and Hank Flemming. Diane worked in the graphic design industry and had a home-based beauty parlor while raising three children: Michelle, Mark, and Jill. Later in life she was a hospitality expert in the service industry, and then finished off her career at Larc serving people with developmental disabilities.

Diane was a kind-spirited and loving woman. She enjoyed planting flowers, painting ceramics and cooking for others. She was a tough, feisty, hard-working woman, and she was loved by many. Diane especially loved going out for dinner and spending time with her boyfriend of 30 years, Joe Kochis.

Diane was preceded in death by her daughter, Caroline; her father, Hank Flemming; and her stepfather, Eric Fredman. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Fredman; her three children, Michelle Faoro, Mark, and Jill; her partner in life, Joe; her brother, Ray (Lori) Fleming; her grandchildren, Nicholas and Joey; and two nephews.

No funeral services will be held. For those wishing to honor her life, a donation can be made in her name to the or a flower can be planted in her memory.