  • "Niko I'm so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Praying..."
    - Peggy Marquardt (nurse from camp)
  • "So sorry Tony for the loss of your wife, Diane. Sending my..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful person and a..."
    - William Wall
  • "Login & Stamos Family, Please know our sorrow for your..."
    - The Cash Family
  • "We remember a sweet and caring woman who always seemed..."
    - Dowdy Dowdy
Service Information
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-769-3322
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
8000 Madison St,
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Diane S. Stamos-Logan

DYER, IN - Diane S. Stamos-Logan age 62, of Dyer, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Diane is survived by her husband: Anthony "Tony" Logan; children: Alexandra Logan and Nicholas Logan; parents: Spero and Angie Stamos; brother: Harry Stamos; mother-in-law: Vassilia Logan; godson: Nicholas Dimos; goddaughter: Alyssa Obradovich; Koumbaras: Grace Manous, George and Jeanie Buzuvis, Tom and Pam Dimos; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Diane retired from Thornton Heights Terrace Convalescent Home in Chicago Heights, IL where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Diane graduated from Munster High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University and a Master's Degree from Ball State. Diane was a loving mother and wife.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service to be held at 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Diane's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Sign Diane's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.


Published in The Times on May 8, 2019
