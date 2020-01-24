Dianna Kim (Bell) Coapstick (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianna Kim (Bell) Coapstick.
Service Information
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN
46323
(219)-844-1600
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
6709 Arizona Avenue
Hammond, IN
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
1413-169th
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dianna Kim Coapstick (nee Bell)

HIGHLAND, IN - Dianna Kim Coapstick, age 72, of Highland, formerly of Hessville entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 20, 2020.

She is survived by her siblings: Marion (Al) Neve, Donald (late Judy) Bell and Nina (Wayne) Compton; former husband, Dale Coapstick and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Betsy Bell and brother, Jerry Bell (Ginger Baker).

A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon DIRECTLY at Covenant Presbyterian Church 6709 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 with Reverend James A. Thomson officiating. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery,1413-169th. Hammond, IN 46324, will take place on Monday at 2:00 p.m.

Kim was born on November 28, 1947 and grew up in Hessville where she graduated from Morton High School in 1966. After she married, she enjoyed living in California for some 40 years before returning in 2008. Kim was a beautician and worked at several salons. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Kim's hobbies included doing crafts and crocheting. She loved animals including her two dogs and was a faithful sister who enjoyed being with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.
Published in The Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.