Dianna Kim Coapstick (nee Bell)

HIGHLAND, IN - Dianna Kim Coapstick, age 72, of Highland, formerly of Hessville entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 20, 2020.

She is survived by her siblings: Marion (Al) Neve, Donald (late Judy) Bell and Nina (Wayne) Compton; former husband, Dale Coapstick and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Betsy Bell and brother, Jerry Bell (Ginger Baker).

A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon DIRECTLY at Covenant Presbyterian Church 6709 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 with Reverend James A. Thomson officiating. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery,1413-169th. Hammond, IN 46324, will take place on Monday at 2:00 p.m.

Kim was born on November 28, 1947 and grew up in Hessville where she graduated from Morton High School in 1966. After she married, she enjoyed living in California for some 40 years before returning in 2008. Kim was a beautician and worked at several salons. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Kim's hobbies included doing crafts and crocheting. She loved animals including her two dogs and was a faithful sister who enjoyed being with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.