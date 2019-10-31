Dianna L. Ramos

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Dianna L. Ramos, age 65, of Sauk Village, IL, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She is survived by her sister Brenda (Kevin) Kukuch, nephew Tim (Jessica) Kukuch, niece Sarah Kukuch, great nephew Jasper, good friend Mildred "Mom" Saenz, mother in law Patricia Ramos, and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Darrell Ramos.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland, IN from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. Her ashes will be taken to Hawaii to be with her husband. www.fagenmiller.com