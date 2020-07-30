1/
Dianne Boylan
Dianne Boylan

LOWELL, IN - Dianne Boylan, 72, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She is survived by her children, JJ (Monica) Boylan, daughter, Jessi (Jason) Delgado; grandchildren, Nicole (Kirk) Plaster, Skylar Delgado, Hailey Boylan, Miles Delgado, Bella Delgado, Max Delgado and great grandson, Kaden Plaster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim. Dianne had a love for the community. She was active with Griffith Babe Ruth and The Griffith Democratic Club during the 1980's and with the Lowell Main Street Organization and Lowell Labor Day Parade Organization for years following. Cremation will take place through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Donations to donatelifeindiana.org can be made in lieu of flowers. A celebration of Dianne's life will take place at a future date. www.sheetsfuneral.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
