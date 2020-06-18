Dianne Villanueva (nee Duvall)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dianne passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2020 at 51 years of age. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Marco, and her beloved children, Jennifer and Justin Villanueva. She was the cherished daughter of Robert (Beth) Duvall and Helen (Sam) Tokoly; dearest sister of Kathleen Maguire and Janet Caddell; loving granddaughter of Lanev Duvall; sister-in-law of: Patty (Billy) Navarro, Elizabeth Villanueva, Cynthia Villanueva; Mary (Armando) Espinosa, Bobbie Jo (Feliciano) Luna, and Americo (Karla) Villanueva; man aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews from both sides of her family and many friends.

Dianne graduated from E.C. Roosevelt in 1986 and studied Engineering at Purdue University. Dianne was a lifelong resident of the area and worked in the Engineering field for the past 33 years and was currently employed at Plus Group.

Dianne was devoted to her family and passed on many beautiful traits and traditions to them. Dianna would want us to love unconditionally, appreciate every second of life and take time to slow down and indulge ourselves in the magnificent moments life offers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Mass of Christian Burial to follow visitation at 10:30 a.m. with Inurnment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for donation of their choice. For information, please call CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL at 219-736-5840.

www.mycalumetpark.com