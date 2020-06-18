Dianne (Duvall) Villanueva
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dianne Villanueva (nee Duvall)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Dianne passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2020 at 51 years of age. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Marco, and her beloved children, Jennifer and Justin Villanueva. She was the cherished daughter of Robert (Beth) Duvall and Helen (Sam) Tokoly; dearest sister of Kathleen Maguire and Janet Caddell; loving granddaughter of Lanev Duvall; sister-in-law of: Patty (Billy) Navarro, Elizabeth Villanueva, Cynthia Villanueva; Mary (Armando) Espinosa, Bobbie Jo (Feliciano) Luna, and Americo (Karla) Villanueva; man aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews from both sides of her family and many friends.

Dianne graduated from E.C. Roosevelt in 1986 and studied Engineering at Purdue University. Dianne was a lifelong resident of the area and worked in the Engineering field for the past 33 years and was currently employed at Plus Group.

Dianne was devoted to her family and passed on many beautiful traits and traditions to them. Dianna would want us to love unconditionally, appreciate every second of life and take time to slow down and indulge ourselves in the magnificent moments life offers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Mass of Christian Burial to follow visitation at 10:30 a.m. with Inurnment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for donation of their choice. For information, please call CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL at 219-736-5840.

www.mycalumetpark.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved