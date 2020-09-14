Dick L. Molle

WHITING, IN - Dick L. Molle, 88 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Janice (nee Hrapchak); loving father of Bambi, Robbin and Scott; proud Papa/Paw of Zack, Callan, Garrett and Cameron; dear brother-in-law of Raymond (late Andrea) Buell; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Molle and two sisters, Wanda DeLorenzo and Evelyn Carlson.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Visitation at the church on Wednesday from 12 noon to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com

Dick Molle was born on August 30, 1932 to Edward and Mary (Wagner) Molle. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1950. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of corporal and was a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. Dick was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696. He was a retiree of the Amoco Oil Whiting Refinery with over 20 years of service. Dick loved coaching. He was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. He attended all of his kids sporting events and loved to tell his stories. Devoted to his family, Dick will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Repair Fund or to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.