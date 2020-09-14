1/1
Dick L. Molle
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dick L. Molle

WHITING, IN - Dick L. Molle, 88 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Janice (nee Hrapchak); loving father of Bambi, Robbin and Scott; proud Papa/Paw of Zack, Callan, Garrett and Cameron; dear brother-in-law of Raymond (late Andrea) Buell; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Molle and two sisters, Wanda DeLorenzo and Evelyn Carlson.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Visitation at the church on Wednesday from 12 noon to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com

Dick Molle was born on August 30, 1932 to Edward and Mary (Wagner) Molle. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1950. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of corporal and was a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. Dick was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696. He was a retiree of the Amoco Oil Whiting Refinery with over 20 years of service. Dick loved coaching. He was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. He attended all of his kids sporting events and loved to tell his stories. Devoted to his family, Dick will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Repair Fund or to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved