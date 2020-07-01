Dick L. Schroeder

WANATAH, IN - Dick L Schroeder, 63 of Wanatah, passed away unexpectly, Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born November 12, 1956 in Valparaiso, the son of Harry L. and Kathryn (Peeler) Schroeder. Dick was an accountant and a member of the N.R.A. and was a graduate of Indiana University.

On August 8, 1981 in Valparaiso, he married Jean Derek, who survives in Wanatah. Also surviving is his brother-in-law Mark (Nadine) Derek of Lakes of the Four Seasons, loving nieces Christine (Chauncey) Kasmark and Katie Derek, great nephew Clay Kasmark and great niece Charlotte Kasmark. Siblings Paul (Sharon) of Koontz Lake, Ruth Gonlag of South Carolina and Kay (Harry) Baum of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harold and Bob, sister Janet Clark and in-laws Michael and Joan Derek.

There will be no visitation or services. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.