Dick L. Schroeder
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dick L. Schroeder

WANATAH, IN - Dick L Schroeder, 63 of Wanatah, passed away unexpectly, Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born November 12, 1956 in Valparaiso, the son of Harry L. and Kathryn (Peeler) Schroeder. Dick was an accountant and a member of the N.R.A. and was a graduate of Indiana University.

On August 8, 1981 in Valparaiso, he married Jean Derek, who survives in Wanatah. Also surviving is his brother-in-law Mark (Nadine) Derek of Lakes of the Four Seasons, loving nieces Christine (Chauncey) Kasmark and Katie Derek, great nephew Clay Kasmark and great niece Charlotte Kasmark. Siblings Paul (Sharon) of Koontz Lake, Ruth Gonlag of South Carolina and Kay (Harry) Baum of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harold and Bob, sister Janet Clark and in-laws Michael and Joan Derek.

There will be no visitation or services. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 30, 2020
I grew up with Dick. We hunted and fished together a lot. He was at IU when my brother was there and I visited with him every time I went to Bloomington. I moved away 20 years ago but we stayed in touch through email and FB. Really enjoyed him sharing his cooking, hunting, and his dogs. You will be missed.
Matt Barnard
June 30, 2020
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dick. May the love of friends and family give you comfort; may the love of our Lord give you Peace!! Bill and Pat Jabo
Patricia Jabo
Friend
June 30, 2020
Patricia Jabo
Friend
June 30, 2020
ne of the funniest and wittiest guys I know. I will miss him. We had some good times over the years. Wish we wouldve had one more breakfast club gathering. My condolences to Jean and the family and to all the Boone Grove High School family That shares the joy of knowing him. Rest In Peace Dick.
Brian Porter
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved