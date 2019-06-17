Dieter J. "Opa" Kedziora

GROVERTOWN - Dieter J. "Opa" Kedziora, age 73, of Grovertown, and formerly a longtime resident of Portage, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1945 in Germany and came to the United States when he was 9. Dieter served in the US Army and retired from US Steel after 40 years as a millwright. He married the love of his life, Jeannie, in 1972. Dieter was very active with Cub Scouts Pack #430 and Boy Scouts Troop #84. He had many hobbies that filled his spare time including, antiquing, flea marketing, and participating in re-enactments of the pre-revolutionary war. He will be remembered as a kind and loving man who was a great father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

He is survived by his mother, Maria Kedziora; son, Darrell (Samantha) Chandler; grandchildren: Brookeann and Andrew; great grandchildren, Aria and Lorelai; two brothers: John (Martha) and Pete (Sheryl); two sisters: Eva (Steve) Wilson and Linda (Chuck) Bruner; nieces and nephews, Tammy (the late Gary) Hartkorn, Tim Burton, Crystal, John, Tiffany, Felicia, Zachary, Keith, Adam, Kevin, Charlie, Eric and Brianne; eight great nieces and great nephews. Dieter was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Jeannie Kedziora; father, John Kedziora.

Funeral services for Dieter will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Services will conclude at funeral home.