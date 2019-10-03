Dinah R. Shoup

HOUSTON, TX//FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND, IN - Dinah Shoup passed in peace, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 87 in Houston, TX. She was a long time resident of Highland, IN and had moved to Texas to be close to her family.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Shoup. Loving mother to daughter Sherry Malacina of Fresno, TX and son Danny Durden of Valparaiso, IN. Proud grandmother to Adam Malacina (Kirsten) of Lake Jackson, TX and Great Grandmother to Emily and Teagan Malacina. She always thought dearly of her many nieces and nephews.

Dinah loved a good challenge. She spent her free time playing cards, rummy with her family, bridge with her friends, and solitaire when she was alone. She solved many crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid television enthusiast. She deeply loved her family and friends. She will be remembered for her smile and laugh.

Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. We will miss you, Mom and Nana.

