Obituary
CROWN POINT, IN - Dion A. Arnold, age 78 of Crown Point, formerly of E. Chicago, passed away March 3, 2020. He graduated from Washington H.S., served for the U.S. Army, and worked as a machinist. Dion was a gentle and caring man. He will be greatly missed. Dion was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Arnold and Mary Farkas; nephew, Kevin Kostecki; brother-in-law, Walter Kostecki. He is survived by his sister, Donna Kostecki; niece, Christine "Tina" (Kenneth) Erdelac; great niece and nephew, Kailee and Kyle Erdelac.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthais Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Published in The Times on Mar. 5, 2020
