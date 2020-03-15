Dixie Lee Trumble (nee Zumalt)

PORTAGE, IN - Dixie Lee Trumble (nee Zumalt), age 91 of Portage, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1928 in Hutchinson, KS to Levi and Harriet (Shepard) Zumalt.

Dixie is survived by her children, Tommie Lee (Peggy Ann) Trumble, Barbara Jean (Earl) Cowsert, Brenda Jayne Trumble, Charles Henry Trumble, and Terrill Justin (Susan) Trumble; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters; her husband of 65 years, T.J. Trumble; and son, Alonzo "Lonnie" Clifford Trumble.

Dixie was Past President of the Friends of the Library, a member of Crochet for Veterans, a member of Bonner Senior Center, and was the Matron of Schoolchildren at the Portage YMCA.

Memorial services for Dixie will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5360 Clem Rd. Portage, IN 46368 with Rev. Mark Hostetler officiating. A memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.