Dollie Mae Kuhrts
1930 - 2020
Dollie Mae Kuhrts

VALPARAISO, IN - Dollie Mae Kuhrts, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born March 6, 1930 in Wheeler, the daughter of Fred and Louise (Rampke) Kuhrts. Dollie graduated from Valparaiso High School and took courses at Loyola. She was a legal assistant in Chicago for Victor Hedberg, Atty, for over 45 years, retiring in 2000 and moved to Valparaiso. Dollie played softball many years ago for the Valpo Queens and was excellent at playing Scrabble. She loved golf, bowling, traveling and was an avid Cubs fan.

Surviving are her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Raymond and Elmer Kuhrts and sisters, Betty Foreman, Clare Schroeder and Edith (Arthur) Blohm.

Private Graveside Services are being held.www.bartholomewnewhard.com.



Published in The Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
