Dolly A. Witke

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CROWN POINT, IN - Dolly A. Witke age 72 of Crown Point, passed away January 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Kenneth M. Witke, two daughters Kristine (Roger) Florkiewicz, Kathryn (Neal) Frendling, four grandchildren Kailey, Kenzie, Lilyana, Tyler, one brother John Rizzo.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday January 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge Rd.) Highland, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to NNPDF.org in honor of Kailey. www.kuiperfh.com


Published in The Times on Jan. 24, 2020
