Dolores A. Tilton

LOWELL, IN - Dolores A. Tilton, 88, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Leslie; daughter, Leslie "Leann" (Mike) Ceiga and grandson, Eli.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Betty, Judy and Cathy.

Dolores had been a secretary for Paul Roberts Insurance and Hitzeman Insurance.

Visitation, Thursday September 24, from 5:00-7:00 with Funeral Services Friday at 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to your own favorite charity.