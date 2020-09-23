1/
Dolores A. Tilton
Dolores A. Tilton

LOWELL, IN - Dolores A. Tilton, 88, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Leslie; daughter, Leslie "Leann" (Mike) Ceiga and grandson, Eli.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Betty, Judy and Cathy.

Dolores had been a secretary for Paul Roberts Insurance and Hitzeman Insurance.

Dolores had been a secretary for Paul Roberts Insurance and Hitzeman Insurance.

Visitation, Thursday September 24, from 5:00-7:00 with Funeral Services Friday at 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to your own favorite charity.



Published in The Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sheets Funeral Home
