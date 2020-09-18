Dolores Ann Lightfoot

VALPARAISO, IN -

Dolores Ann Lightfoot, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born March 21, 1934 in Chicago, the daughter of Michael and Anna (Severnic) Kroma. Dolores was a retired accounts manger with Royal Savings.

Surviving is her husband, Herbert Frederick Lightfoot of Valparaiso, children Paul (Annamarie) Lightfoot of New Hampshire, Janice (Fred) Stock of Pittsburgh, PA and Lynne (James) Ryan of Chicago, grandchildren, Anne Gorman, Colleen (Zsolt Pajor-Gyulai) Stock, Benjamin Stock, Rose Stock, Paul Stock, Maura Ryan and Grace Ryan and great grandchildren Abigail Gorman and Flora Pajor-Gyulai. Loving aunt to three nieces, Georgia (Danny) Stamper, Sandy (Mike) Ziak and Kimmy (Tom) Helman. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary Kroma and brothers Michael and George (Norma) Kroma.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:00-5:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso, IN 46383. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385, Rev. Michael Kopil officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required. www.bartholomewnewhard.com