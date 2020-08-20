1/1
Dolores Bernat
Dolores Bernat

MUNSTER, IN - Dolores Bernat, 79 of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of over 49 years, Richard; sons, Richard (Erin) Bernat Jr. and Alan Bernat; numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews; Precious friends, Justin, Tyler, Molly and Morgan; special thanks to Vivian, Donna, Debbie, Wonda and Renee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Katherine Jocha; brothers, Henry (Norma) Jocha and Zygmont (Pauline) Jocha; sisters, Eleanore (Chester) Dymora and Helen (Martin) Kuc.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be private.

Dolores was an Executive Secretary at Atlantic Richfield in Harvey, IL. She gave up her career to raise her family. Dolores was a member of St. Thomas More Church. www.kishfuneralhome.net



Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
AUG
21
Prayer Service
03:30 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
