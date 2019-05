Dolores D. Gill

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DOLORES D. GILL

On Your First Mother's Day in Heaven

Loving Mama and Nana

We miss you everyday but cherish our memories of your delicious meals, generosity and "goofiness". We know you are now out of pain and with Daddy.

Loving Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Two More Great-Grandsons arriving this Summer!