Dolores D. Gill In Loving Memory Of My Best Friend and Mama, Dolores D. Gill On Her First Anniversary with Jesus, this Dec. 4th. Dear Mama, It has been a very tough year with you gone. I think about you every day and dream about you frequently. Sometimes they are so real! You made it easier telling me your last wishes, but nothing could have prepared me for the emotions of going through your things. When Daddy was a soldier in Korea you sent him pictures of you and me, his newborn daughter, with a personal note on the back about my weekly progress. That's all he ever had of me until he came home to us months later! I loved the way you told the story about how the nursery gave you the wrong newborn. As you pulled back the blanket you saw a red haired infant, not your brunette baby. You ran back to get me and met the red haired mom running towards you with me in her arms! All your stories were so interesting and of course funny. I knew you were a generous person, I just didn't realize how much. I found so many cancelled checks you had written for numerous charities. Thank you for all our fun trips you called it "bumming". I always wanted a sister but I had something better YOU! Thank you for being the best Nana to my children. They all miss you but we watch the videos, look at pictures and smile, laugh or cry as we reminisce. I still have one more thing to accomplish and then I will have finished everything you asked. You have always told me, you and Daddy were proud of me, but I couldn't have been prouder of how you accepted Doctor B's final prognosis at the end and how you told everyone goodbye and thanked them with grace and dignity. You trusted me to make all the right decisions no matter how hard they were. Your suffering has ended and you are now with your loved ones in Heaven probably cooking something delicious. Your loving and faithful daughter, Cindy. Also missing you this day, loving sons: David, Chris, and Mark; grandchildren and great grandchildren

