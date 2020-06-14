Dolores H. Arrequin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dolores H. Arreguin

VALPARAISO, IN -

Dolores H. Arreguin 92 of Valparaiso, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 peacefully at home.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria Dolores (John) Szczepanski, grandson, Jonathan (Leanne) and great grandsons, Spencer J. and Connor N. Szczepanski, devoted nephew, Richard R. (Gwyneth) Hinostroza, sons, Derren, Jay (Kristina) and daughter, Madeleine; beloved niece, Lupi Rodriguez and son, Michael, nephews, Cruz (late Linda) Gutierrez Thomas(late Dora) Gutierrez, Special friend, Itsia D. Rivera and numerous great nieces and nephews. "Lola" is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas G. Arreguin, her parents Cruz (Guadalupe H) Hinostroza, Tio Jesus Reynosa, sister Ruth (late Jose) Gutierrez and brother Frankie Hinostroza and nephew, Alphonso Gutierrez and son Alfred.

"Lola" is a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center. She is a lifelong devotee and benefactor of St. Jude the Apostle and the National Shrine of St. Jude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Southeast Chicago(https://shrineofstjude.org/the-shrine/st-jude/). "Lola" began her day and ended her day in prayer.

A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM with visitation 11:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso, IN with Rev. Christopher Stanish and Rev. Douglas Mayer, concelebrating. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Masks and social distancing will be required. OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME in charge of arragements, www.oleskapastrickfh.com.

We would like to express our gratitude to the caregivers at Legacy and Dunes Hospice especially Tracy and Deanna.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved