Dolores H. Arreguin

VALPARAISO, IN -

Dolores H. Arreguin 92 of Valparaiso, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 peacefully at home.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria Dolores (John) Szczepanski, grandson, Jonathan (Leanne) and great grandsons, Spencer J. and Connor N. Szczepanski, devoted nephew, Richard R. (Gwyneth) Hinostroza, sons, Derren, Jay (Kristina) and daughter, Madeleine; beloved niece, Lupi Rodriguez and son, Michael, nephews, Cruz (late Linda) Gutierrez Thomas(late Dora) Gutierrez, Special friend, Itsia D. Rivera and numerous great nieces and nephews. "Lola" is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas G. Arreguin, her parents Cruz (Guadalupe H) Hinostroza, Tio Jesus Reynosa, sister Ruth (late Jose) Gutierrez and brother Frankie Hinostroza and nephew, Alphonso Gutierrez and son Alfred.

"Lola" is a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center. She is a lifelong devotee and benefactor of St. Jude the Apostle and the National Shrine of St. Jude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Southeast Chicago(https://shrineofstjude.org/the-shrine/st-jude/). "Lola" began her day and ended her day in prayer.

A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM with visitation 11:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso, IN with Rev. Christopher Stanish and Rev. Douglas Mayer, concelebrating. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Masks and social distancing will be required. OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME in charge of arragements, www.oleskapastrickfh.com.

We would like to express our gratitude to the caregivers at Legacy and Dunes Hospice especially Tracy and Deanna.