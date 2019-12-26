Dolores Hughes

Dolores Hughes, 87, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 of natural causes. She was born August 12, 1932 in East Chicago, IN(Harbor) to the late Jenny Brezinski and Joseph Luptak.

She is survived by nine children: Regina (Robert) Rios, Regis(Diane) Kennedy, Bridie(John) Jurasevich, Sheila Kennedy, Denis Kennedy (late), Kitty (Rick) Dominguez, Steven (Amie) Kennedy, Johnna (David) Serrano and John Hughes. Dolly loves all 13 of her grandchildren: Tara and Gina, Robert, Erin and Ryan, Johnny, Brandon and Bridie Lauren, Keira, Kelly and Caitlin, Julie and Joanna. Mom had many Aunts and Uncles whom she adored: Stanley, Joey, Stevie, Victor, Petie, Martin and George, Lottie, Josie, Helen, Sophie and Marie.

Wherever you are this Christmas say a prayer for Dolores as the Lord welcomes her home. Any donations make to Jesus and be kind.