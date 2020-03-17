Dolores I. Macko

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Dolores I. Macko, age 89, lifelong resident of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Munster Med Inn. Preceded in passing by her parents, John, Sr. and Caroline Macko; loving siblings: Caroline (late John) Kukuch, Anna (late Alex) Slivko, Joseph (late Olga) and John, Jr. (late Eleanor) Macko and niece, Caroline Diwyk. Survived by nephews and nieces: Alan (Veronica) Slivko, Joseph Macko, Teresa Lynn Macko and Geralynn Macko-Harmer and many great nieces; dear friends and caretaker Elida (Joe) Ochoa, and their family, Ericka, Maria Eva, Isaiah, Elijah, Evangelina and Enrique.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN. At Rest, St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Dolores was a member of and served the former Assumption Parish and St. Patrick Church of East Chicago, IN as Music Director and Organist. She was also a member of the Rosary Society at both churches and longtime member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Dolores was always kind and generous and never forgot your name, your birthday and even your anniversary. Her home and heart were always open to all her family and friends. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Dolores, may be made to St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN 46312.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home. For further info., please call (219) 398-0938 or visit www.oleskapastrickfh.com.