Dolores J. Banik (nee Kaminsky)

WHITING/VALPARAISO, IN - Dolores J. Banik (nee Kaminsky) 81 of Valparaiso, formerly of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital, Valparaiso. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald M. Banik who passed away August 18, 2008; loving mother of Danny (Kathy), David (Mary Kay), Deanna Panik, Dennis (Josephine) and Doreen (Tony) Raymond; cherished "Nana" of Joe, Katelyn, Hannah, Johanna, Kayla, Samantha, Meghan, Lexi, Dyllin, Nina, Rocco, Dominick, Aliina, Aiden, Allie and Aaralyn; dearest sister-in-law of Susan Kaminsky, Paula Molenda and Ronnie (Cindy) Banik; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Kaminsky and sister, Dorothy (late Michael) Sulich.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Gerald Schweitzer, officiating; interment, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00pm. The Marian Theatre Guild and St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on Tuesday at 4:30pm.

Dolores Banik was born on September 24, 1937 to Julius and Johanna (Strbjak) Kaminsky and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception Grade School, Whiting, Bishop Noll High School, Hammond, Class of 1955 and the St. Mary School of Nursing. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Wanatah and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting where she was a member of the St. John Rosary Society and the Marian Theatre Guild. Dolores managed the MTG box office for many years. She loved music and had participated with the St. John Adult Choir and the Thornton Evening Choral/Madrigal Singers. She was a retiree of the former Liberty Savings Bank (Schererville Branch Manager) with over 20 years of service. She loved to cross stitch, collect dolls and enjoyed her fishing trips to Minnesota. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. Dolores loved life and lived life to the fullest. Here's to you Dolores, we sure had a good time! www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400